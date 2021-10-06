In 'Varsity Blues' Closings, It's 'Common Sense' Versus 'Setup'

By Chris Villani (October 6, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A prosecutor urged a jury to use "common sense" to convict two parents on trial in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case, while the defense claimed during closing arguments Wednesday that their clients were "set up" by investigators and the scheme's corrupt ringleader. Hedge fund founder John Wilson and his wife, leaving federal court in Boston last month. Closing arguments were made Wednesday in the college admissions bribery cases of Wilson and former Wynn Resorts executive Gamal Abdelaziz. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File) After more than three weeks of testimony, the fates of former Wynn Resorts executive Gamal Abdelaziz and hedge fund...

