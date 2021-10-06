Kaplan, Prickett, Scott+Scott Win Lead in Del. Facebook Case

By Leslie Pappas (October 6, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, Prickett Jones & Elliott PA, and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP will lead the fight for Facebook shareholders in a derivative Delaware Chancery suit over alleged failures by founder Mark Zuckerberg and others in the Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III designated the firms co-lead counsel in the consolidated suit, finding in an opinion Wednesday that their arguments were "more comprehensive" overall than those from Block & Leviton LLP and Heyman Enerio Gattuso & Hirzel LLP. Although the competing applications "present a close call," the trio's complaint "casts a...

