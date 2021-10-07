18 Ex-NBA Players Indicted For Alleged $4M Health Plan Fraud

By Zachary Zagger (October 7, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in New York have charged 18 former National Basketball Association players for defrauding the league's health insurance benefit plan out of approximately $4 million, according to a criminal indictment unsealed Thursday. The 18 players were among 19 total charged in the scheme orchestrated by former player Terrence Williams to submit fraudulent claims with the NBA Players Health and Welfare Benefit Plan between 2017 and 2020, according to the indictment dated Monday. The FBI arrested 16 of the defendants on Thursday, prosecutors said. The players have been accused of providing fake medical invoices to support their "false and fraudulent claims"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS