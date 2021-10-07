Federal Agencies Launch Plans To Reach Biden Climate Goals

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (October 7, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- More than 20 federal agencies on Thursday published climate action plans that generally outline how they will try to reach goals laid out by President Joe Biden. During his first week in office, Biden issued an executive order that directed federal agencies to take various climate-related actions, including coming up with climate action plans. Biden's order said the plans should generally describe what agencies can do with regard to their facilities and operations to better adapt and increase resilience to climate change impacts. "The plans reflect President Biden's whole-of-government approach to confronting the climate crisis as agencies integrate climate-readiness across their...

