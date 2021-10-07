Trump Says Facebook, Twitter Must Let Him Post Immediately

By Dave Simpson (October 7, 2021, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump urged a Florida federal court on Thursday to force Facebook to immediately reinstate his account — just a week after filing a similar preliminary injunction bid in his suit against Twitter — arguing that the censorship violates his right to free speech and a newly enacted Florida law. The former president argued that he's likely to succeed in his ongoing suit against the social media platforms, that he's suffering "continuing" irreparable harm as a result of his inability to post and that unless he's reinstated, the bans will impact the 2022 and 2024 elections. Both bids for...

