Ill. Residents Seek Cert. In Privacy Suit Against Tech Giants

By Celeste Bott (October 8, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Two Chicago residents who have accused Amazon, Microsoft and other tech giants of violating Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law by using a dataset containing geometric scans of their faces without their permission asked a Washington federal court on Friday to grant them class certification. Steven Vance and Tim Janecyk say their suits against Amazon and Microsoft satisfy all the elements necessary to proceed as a class action. They asked U.S. District Judge James L. Robart to certify a class of Illinois residents whose faces appear in photographs linked to the dataset or, alternatively, a subclass of all Illinois residents whose faces...

