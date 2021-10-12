Google Hits Epic With Contract Claims In Antitrust Suit

By Matthew Perlman (October 12, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Google on Monday accused developer Epic Games of purposefully breaking their contract, and in formal responses to several cases in California federal court, Google also denied allegations that it violated antitrust law through its Play Store policies. Google's contentions were included in answers filed Monday to antitrust cases being brought by state enforcers, consumers and developers over the search and mobile operating system giant's app store policies. The company also lodged an answer and counterclaims in a related suit being brought by Epic Games. The counterclaims contend that Epic agreed to Google's rules when it chose to use the Play Store...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS