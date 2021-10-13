Jury To Hear Harvard Prof's FBI Tape After Miranda Claim Fails

By Brian Dowling (October 13, 2021, 2:23 PM EDT) -- A Harvard professor indicted on grant fraud and tax charges didn't make it clear enough that he wanted a lawyer present for his post-arrest interview when he told FBI agents, "I guess I think probably I should have ah, an attorney," a Boston federal judge said Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Rya W. Zobel denied Charles Lieber's bid to exclude from an upcoming trial what he told the two agents after his arrest on Jan. 28, 2020, after the Harvard nanotechnology researcher claimed he was "tricked and coerced" into talking without a lawyer present. Lieber argued that his request for counsel at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS