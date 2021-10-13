Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Jury Hits NJ Waterworks Co. With $8M FCA Verdict

By Lauren Berg (October 13, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury has hit a New Jersey-based waterworks and fire protection company with an $8 million verdict in a whistleblower's False Claims Act suit alleging the company evaded a triple-digit tariff on Chinese-made pipe fittings.

The eight-person jury unanimously found that Cream Ridge, New Jersey-based Sigma Corp. violated the FCA by knowingly making false statements to import Chinese-made welded outlets in order to avoid paying a 182.9% anti-dumping duty order, according to the redacted verdict form filed Friday.

The jury also said that whistleblower importer Island Industries Inc. has proven that Sigma owes nearly $8.09 million in damages....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!