Calif. Jury Hits NJ Waterworks Co. With $8M FCA Verdict

By Lauren Berg (October 13, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury has hit a New Jersey-based waterworks and fire protection company with an $8 million verdict in a whistleblower's False Claims Act suit alleging the company evaded a triple-digit tariff on Chinese-made pipe fittings. The eight-person jury unanimously found that Cream Ridge, New Jersey-based Sigma Corp. violated the FCA by knowingly making false statements to import Chinese-made welded outlets in order to avoid paying a 182.9% anti-dumping duty order, according to the redacted verdict form filed Friday. The jury also said that whistleblower importer Island Industries Inc. has proven that Sigma owes nearly $8.09 million in damages....

