Judge Wary Aaron's Fraud Suit Simply Mirrors FTC Action

By Brett Barrouquere (October 14, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Thursday expressed concern that letting shareholders maintain a fraud suit against rent-to-own retailer Aaron's Inc. would open the door for every government investigation into a company to become litigation. During a hearing on Aaron's motion to dismiss a putative class action alleging that it hid from stockholders deceptive practices used by a leasing subsidiary, U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee said he's "troubled" by the idea that allowing the suit to move forward based on a Federal Trade Commission settlement would break new legal ground. "If your case survives, am I making precedent where anytime there's a...

