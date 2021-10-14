FBI's Ex-No. 2 McCabe Inks Deal Over 'Political' Firing

By Craig Clough (October 14, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reached a settlement with the federal government of a suit alleging he was illegally fired for refusing to enact the political agenda of former President Donald Trump, telling a Washington, D.C., federal court on Thursday that the deal makes McCabe eligible for his full pension and other retirement-related benefits. McCabe was fired two days shy of a planned retirement in a move that deprived him of many benefits he otherwise would have qualified for, and the settlement will alter official records to show he was not terminated but retired in good standing while also extending...

