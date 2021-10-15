Appeal Sought Over Chancery's Facebook Class Counsel Pick

By Jeff Montgomery (October 15, 2021, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Block & Leviton LLP and Heyman Enerio Gattuso & Hirzel LLP sought a mid-case appeal Friday over a ruling granting class counsel leadership for Delaware stockholder litigation over Facebook security lapses, arguing that the Chancery's choice was both faulty and potentially overbroad. In their motion for an interlocutory appeal on behalf of two Rhode Island pension fund Facebook stockholders, Block & Leviton and Heyman Enerio argued that Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III took an unprecedented step when he chose Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, Prickett Jones & Elliott PA and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP as co-lead counsel...

