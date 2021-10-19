Peloton Says False Ad Plaintiff Lied About Being Atty

By Hannah Albarazi (October 19, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Peloton urged a New York federal judge to deny class certification to a group of consumers alleging the stationary bike company lied about its "ever-growing" library of online fitness classes, saying Friday that a proposed lead plaintiff impersonated a lawyer and lied during his deposition. Peloton Interactive Inc. customers sued in 2019 claiming it deceptively advertised its fitness class offerings as growing, but then took down over half of its library of classes after a copyright legal battle. But Peloton told U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman on Friday that the consumers' bid for class certification shouldn't be approved because proposed lead...

