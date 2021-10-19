'Varsity Blues' Feds Hid Evidence, Ex-USC Coach Says

By Chris Villani (October 19, 2021, 1:26 PM EDT) -- A former water polo coach preparing for trial in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case argues that federal prosecutors deliberately hid evidence that calls into question the legitimacy of recorded phone calls that have been at the center of the government's case. Jovan Vavic, in a late Monday filing, claimed that the government only recently revealed communications between investigators and AT&T Inc. that show that the court-ordered wiretap on the phone of scheme ringleader William "Rick" Singer had lapsed by the time the phone company received Singer's consent to let the government tune in while he cooperated. The exchange between the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS