Ga. Justices To Review General Motors CEO Deposition Fight

By Rosie Manins (October 20, 2021, 3:23 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court will review whether the CEO of General Motors can be deposed in a Georgia widower's product liability suit, in a case that could change how top corporate brass are treated in state court. The high court ordered parties to focus their arguments on which factors should be considered by a trial court in ruling on a motion for a protective order under Georgia's discovery law. The justices also want to hear arguments about the appropriate burden of proof as to those factors. GM argued in the lower court that Georgia should adopt what is called the "apex doctrine"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS