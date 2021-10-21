Venue Change On Table For J&J Talc Unit's Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (October 21, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina bankruptcy judge is pondering moving the Chapter 11 case of the Johnson & Johnson spinoff holding the company's talc liability to New Jersey or Delaware, saying his court may not be the best place to decide if the bankruptcy can stop talc suits against the parent company. At the close of a hearing Wednesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge J. Craig Whitley said a change of venue could be the best move both for a court that is "reaching an overload" and the parties, particularly since he is being asked to consider LTL Management's "untested stratagem" of seeking to apply the...

