DOI To Reconsider Cayuga Nation's Land-Into-Trust Bid

By Victoria McKenzie (October 26, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has paused a lawsuit the Cayuga Nation filed against the federal government over delaying and then denying the tribe's application to have land taken into trust for a bingo hall and other businesses. A D.C. federal court on Monday granted a joint motion to stay litigation for 45 days while the U.S. Department of the Interior considers "new and updated information" from the tribe that may cause officials to reopen the 2005 land-into-trust application. The DOI denied the application in July 2020, just weeks after the Cayuga Nation sued the agency for shelving its application for 15...

