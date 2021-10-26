Gilstrap Holds Top Spot For Pandemic-Era Jury Patent Trials

By Tiffany Hu (October 26, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Texas has seen the most patent jury trials during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Eastern District of Texas Judge Rodney Gilstrap holding the most trials since August of last year, according to a new report by Baker Botts LLP. Of the 18 patent jury trials that took place in the Eastern District of Texas from August 2020 to September 2021, Judge Gilstrap handled 16 of those trials, including one that resulted in a $506 million verdict against Apple over Optis Wireless' standard-essential 4G wireless patents, according to the Oct. 22 report. Judge Gilstrap later overturned the jury's calculation of damages and granted Apple a...

