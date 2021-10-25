Yocha Dehe Tribe Backs DOI In Scotts Valley Casino Land Suit

By Joyce Hanson (October 25, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation has backed the federal government's bid to toss another tribe's suit over its rejected casino plan, agreeing that the rival tribe doesn't have a sufficient historical connection to a 128-acre land parcel where it hopes to build its gambling venue. The Yocha Dehe tribe filed an amicus brief in D.C. federal court Friday supporting the U.S. Department of the Interior's summary judgment motion against the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians, saying the DOI "got it right" when finding that the tribe failed to offer historical evidence showing that its ancestors have a significant connection to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS