Boeing Says Ex-Exec's Charges Don't Prove Securities Fraud

By Mike Curley (October 25, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Boeing Co. is urging an Illinois federal court to ignore a bid by shareholders to include an indictment in the 737 Max case against a former executive as evidence in a securities fraud suit, saying the motion was not authorized and mischaracterizes much of the indictment to make its argument. In a response filed Friday, Boeing took aim at a notice filed by lead plaintiff Public Employees Retirement System of Mississippi last week in which they argued the U.S. Department of Justice's indictment against Mark Forkner, Boeing's former chief technical pilot, is more evidence of the merit of their securities fraud action...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS