Tech Sector Attacks Bipartisan Antitrust Bill As Vague, Biased

By Christopher Cole (November 4, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan bill targeting competition in the technology sector stands a good chance of passage but will likely face legal challenges from top industry players over complaints that it is one-sided and would impose ill-defined obligations on them. As the Senate launches its first major push this year for tech industry reform, Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, recently filed a bill to clamp down on companies' use of data to "preference" their own products — a linchpin of some Big Tech business models. The bill, seen as a volley against Amazon and Google, boasts support from other high-profile names, including GOP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS