Walmart Deal Could Signal New Wave Of Military Leave Claims

By Joe Skinner (October 28, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Companies outside of the commercial aviation industry may have been able to look the other way as much of the industry over the last several years became mired in class actions alleging wages owed in connection with unpaid military leaves. The Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, or USERRA, is often an afterthought in human resources departments. The hyper-regulated airline industry may seem a world apart from the legal landscape facing more, well, grounded employers. Plus, the immediate demands of employers' pandemic responses, with furloughs and worker shortages and vaccine policies, have understandably dominated the spotlight. News that the world's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS