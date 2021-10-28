'Varsity Blues' Trial For Ex-USC Coach Set For March

By Chris Villani (October 28, 2021, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The former head water polo coach at the University of Southern California will face a jury in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal beginning in March, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled Thursday, setting the fourth trial date in the high-profile case. Jovan Vavic's trial will begin March 1, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani said during a hearing. The former coach was scheduled to be tried next month with fellow former USC employee Donna Heinel. Federal prosecutors claim Vavic worked with scheme ringleader William "Rick" Singer and accepted bribes in exchange for passing off the children of wealthy parents as recruited water polo players...

