Soccer Coach Can't Fight FIFA Ban In NY, Judge Rules

By Rachel Scharf (October 29, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- FIFA on Friday escaped a soccer coach's lawsuit challenging a bribery conviction and coaching ban handed down by the organization's judicial body, after a Manhattan federal judge found that the Swiss dispute has no jurisdictional ties to New York. U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein axed the Aug. 2 complaint filed by Samson Siasia, a U.S. citizen and former Nigerian national team head coach. In 2019, the Adjudicatory Chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee convicted Siasia of participating in a wide-ranging conspiracy to fix hundreds of matches by allegedly paying off corrupt players and officials. Siasia, an Atlanta resident, alleged that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS