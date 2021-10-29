Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Soccer Coach Can't Fight FIFA Ban In NY, Judge Rules

By Rachel Scharf (October 29, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- FIFA on Friday escaped a soccer coach's lawsuit challenging a bribery conviction and coaching ban handed down by the organization's judicial body, after a Manhattan federal judge found that the Swiss dispute has no jurisdictional ties to New York.

U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein axed the Aug. 2 complaint filed by Samson Siasia, a U.S. citizen and former Nigerian national team head coach. In 2019, the Adjudicatory Chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee convicted Siasia of participating in a wide-ranging conspiracy to fix hundreds of matches by allegedly paying off corrupt players and officials.

Siasia, an Atlanta resident, alleged that...

