Feds Ask Judge To Send Avenatti To Prison Soon In Nike Case

By Craig Clough (October 29, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors told a New York federal judge Friday that due to a mistrial and pending appeal in Michael Avenatti's criminal wire fraud case, he should no longer be permitted to delay reporting to prison for his February 2020 conviction for trying to extort Nike of tens of millions of dollars. Avenatti was sentenced in July to 30 months for the Nike case, but with the first part of his California federal trial set to start several days later, the New York court allowed him to extend his surrender date until Sept. 15. After U.S. District Judge James Selna declared a mistrial...

