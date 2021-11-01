Judge Sinks Bribery Claims Against Wynn Resorts, Ex-GC

By Justin Wise (November 1, 2021, 2:40 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed a former employee's complaint alleging Wynn Resorts Ltd., its founder and former general counsel bribed an ex-state legislator as part of a conspiracy that influenced the outcome of her previous dismissed lawsuit alleging she was fired for reporting a rape allegation. In an order issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Ronald S.W. Lew found that Angelica Limcaco's suit alleging violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act against Wynn Resorts and CEO Matthew Maddox failed to state a sufficient claim under the law while also lacking necessary evidence to prove the conspiracy ultimately influenced the...

