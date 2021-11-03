NFL Can't Dodge Suit Over 2020 Super Bowl Livestream Crash

By Rachel Scharf (November 3, 2021, 2:17 PM EDT) -- The National Football League must face a putative class action over glitches in international livestreams of the 2020 Super Bowl, after a Manhattan federal judge said Tuesday that an Australian football fan has brought viable breach of contract claims. The NFL had moved to dismiss Sietel Singh Gill's lawsuit, arguing that it can't be held liable for the crash because it contracted with third parties to operate its international live viewing product, called Game Pass Pro. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer said it's entirely possible that discovery will yield documents affirming that the NFL was not a party to Gill's Game...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS