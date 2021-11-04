5 Takeaways From Drugmakers' Win In Calif. Opioid Trial

By Emily Field and Cara Salvatore (November 4, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- So far, there have been only two verdicts in the opioid crisis, both bench trials before state judges, and the ruling in California this week shows it remains an uncertain legal strategy to argue that players in the opioid supply chain have created a public nuisance. The California case handed a win to Johnson & Johnson and three other drugmakers against such arguments. Yet almost two years earlier, J&J lost a bench verdict on similar grounds. In that case, an Oklahoma judge declared that J&J and its subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. indeed created a public nuisance by exaggerating the benefits of narcotic painkillers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS