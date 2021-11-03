Avenatti Wins Another Prison Delay With Busy Court Calendar

By Rachel Scharf (November 3, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge will again let Michael Avenatti delay reporting to prison on his conviction for attempting to extort $25 million from Nike, saying Wednesday the disgraced attorney has until February to defend himself in two other pending criminal cases before heading to prison. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe sentenced Avenatti in July to 30 months in prison for the Nike conviction. But the judge allowed Avenatti until Sept. 15 to report to jail so he could attend the first part of his California federal trial on wire fraud charges. The court later delayed the suspended lawyer's surrender date...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS