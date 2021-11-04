IP Forecast: Google Patent Fight Heads To Texas Jury

By Andrew Karpan (November 4, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Google is set to go before a Texas federal jury in U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's courtroom in Waco next week, fighting claims that its subsidiary YouTube infringed a company's video streaming patent. On Monday morning, the Texas court is scheduled to start selecting jurors for VideoShare LLC's infringement case against Google, the latest chapter of a legal saga between the Texas company and the internet giant that began in Delaware. A Delaware judge had tossed the patents VideoShare asserted there, but VideoShare later secured a new, related patent and took it to Judge Albright's court in 2019, where the Texas jurist...

