Broadcaster, Ex-Atty Lay Out Evidence In Malpractice Spat

By J. Edward Moreno (November 4, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A TV broadcaster and its former lawyer who allegedly botched a Federal Communications Commission license application and cost the client millions of dollars are fighting to finalize what evidence will be presented to a jury tasked with measuring the damages of the failed application. Attorneys for The Atlanta Channel Inc., or ACI, and Henry Solomon of Foster Garvey PC — formerly known as Garvey Schubert Barer — made their pitch to U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras on Thursday for how the jury should be presented the value of a Class A license, which is a permit to operate a low-power television...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS