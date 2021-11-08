Feds Say Victory In 1st 'Varsity Blues' Trial Must Stand

By Chris Villani (November 8, 2021, 2:06 PM EST) -- A bid to undo the first conviction of the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case should be rejected, federal prosecutors argued, saying a casino magnate and a hedge fund founder's own words proved claims that they paid bribes to get their children into top schools. The government argued in a lengthy Friday filing that Gamal Abdelaziz, a former casino president with Wynn Resorts, and John Wilson, a private equity executive, were caught on tape conspiring with scheme ringleader William "Rick" Singer. The jury heard Abdelaziz say "I love it" when Singer told him that his daughter's phony basketball profile was so good...

