Ariz. Ranch Drops Injunction Bid In Border Wall Dispute

By Khorri Atkinson (November 8, 2021, 8:00 PM EST) -- An Arizona ranch suing the government over the presence of the Trump administration's border wall on some of its lands said Monday it has withdrawn its emergency motions, filed last year in D.C. federal court, for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction amid ongoing settlement talks. The parties informed U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper in a status report that a contractor has begun to remove some rocks blasted onto Diamond A. Ranch, Western Division LLC and Guadalupe Ranch Corp.'s property during construction and started repairing their fencing. The parties said they "have not yet engaged in serious discussions on...

