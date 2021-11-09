Advocates Urge 9th Circ. To Rethink Payday Lending Order

By Victoria McKenzie (November 9, 2021, 3:06 PM EST) -- National advocacy groups have asked the Ninth Circuit for a rehearing or en banc review of its split decision to send a payday lending case to arbitration, saying that fraudsters who use tribes as a front to skirt federal consumer laws "should not be permitted to abuse arbitration as a way to avoid scrutiny of their operations." In an amici brief filed Monday, the National Consumer Law Center and the Public Justice Center said that the appellate court's September analysis ignored important parts of the underlying arbitration agreement between consumers and online lenders Think Finance, Plain Green and Great Plains Lending....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS