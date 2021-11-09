Angels Defeat 'Fishing Expedition' Subpoena In Fatal OD Case

By Max Jaeger (November 9, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge chided prosecutors for their "glaring" failure to properly subpoena the Los Angeles Angels baseball team and refused to bless a "government fishing expedition" in the case of a former team employee accused of supplying the drugs that led to pitcher Tyler Skaggs' overdose death, court documents revealed Tuesday. Prosecutors claimed in an August motion to compel that the Angels — subpoenaed as an interested party — were hiding behind a veneer of attorney-client-privilege to shield non-privileged evidence of drug dealing within the organization. While a team attorney swore in an affidavit that the Angels had met their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS