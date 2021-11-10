Facebook Investors' Lead Class Counsel Beats Del. Challenge

By Andrew Strickler (November 10, 2021, 3:59 PM EST) -- Any benefits of a mid-case appeal of a class-counsel leadership ruling in a Facebook security lapse litigation are likely outweighed by its disruptions and costs, Delaware's top court has found. A panel of the state Supreme Court agreed with a recent Chancery Court decision not to allow an interlocutory review in the ongoing stockholder suit, in which pension funds have sued over the fallout from the social media giant's Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal. Tuesday's denial leaves in place a vice chancellor's decision last week to deny a challenge to his appointment of Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, Prickett Jones &...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS