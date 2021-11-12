House Dems Seek Halt Of Saudi Air Force Support Contracts

By James Arkin (November 12, 2021, 7:44 PM EST) -- Seven House Democrats have urged the Biden administration to halt providing logistical support and spare parts to the Saudi Air Force, on top of a previous freeze to offensive weapons sales, saying that allowing that type of assistance would let Saudi operations in Yemen escalate. The lawmakers' statement Wednesday pressing the administration came the week after the State Department notified Congress of the approval of a potential $650 million arms deal with Saudi Arabia. The lawmakers in their statement noted that the announced arms sale was "intended to serve defensive purposes" but pushed for more restrictions. "While the administration has suspended...

