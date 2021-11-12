UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (November 12, 2021, 6:08 PM GMT) -- This past week in London has seen department store John Lewis in a dispute over the origin of its Christmas ad, British broadcaster BBC facing a libel claim and Kuwait's public pension hitting its former director with a new commercial fraud suit. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Bath and West Finance Ltd. v. Robert White Associates A company that provides short-term bridging finance filed a breach of contract claim on Nov. 12 against chartered surveyors Robert White Associates. Bath and West Finance Ltd. is represented by Moore Barlow LLP. The case is Bath and West Finance Ltd....

