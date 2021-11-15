GM Asks Ga. High Court To Shield Its CEO From Deposition

By Rosie Manins (November 15, 2021, 4:38 PM EST) -- General Motors LLC has urged the Georgia Supreme Court to adopt what it calls a widely accepted discovery framework that would shield its CEO from being deposed in a widower's product liability case. The company said in its appellant's brief on Friday that the so-called apex doctrine, for determining whether the deposition of high-ranking officials is reasonable, has been used by federal and state courts around the country for decades. It aligns with long-held federal discovery rules, upon which Georgia's discovery law is closely based, and ensures that top-level executives are afforded the same rights as any witness, General Motors said....

