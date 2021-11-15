Justices Won't Revive Copyright Suit Against Stephen King

By Britain Eakin (November 15, 2021, 4:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review an Eleventh Circuit decision freeing author Stephen King from a copyright infringement suit over alleged similarities between a protagonist in his "Dark Tower" series of books and a comic book hero created by another author. The nephew of the late comic book writer William B. Dubay, who wrote as Bill DuBay, had urged the justices in a July petition for review to revive his and a family company's claims that King copied essential elements of the character Restin Dane from Dubay's "The Rook" comics. As is customary, the justices did not explain their...

