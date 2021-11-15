Wash. AG Steals Defense Thunder As $95B Opioid Trial Starts

By Jeff Overley (November 15, 2021, 11:18 PM EST) -- The Washington Attorney General's Office kicked off a $95 billion opioid trial Monday by preemptively addressing potential weaknesses in its case before lawyers for drug distributors could utter a single word of criticism, a move defense counsel called "striking" and perhaps even flattering. The $95 billion opioid trial brought by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, shown here in 2019, opened Monday with the state addressing potential weaknesses in its case. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) The office's thunder-stealing discussion of anticipated attacks from the distributors occurred during six hours of livestreamed opening statements at King County Superior Court in Seattle, where pandemic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS