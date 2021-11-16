3rd Circ. Vexed By Timing Of Cancer Lab's RICO Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (November 16, 2021, 2:38 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday questioned why onetime cancer screening company LabMD didn't sue former cybersecurity firm Tiversa over an alleged extortion scheme within the statute of limitations, suggesting that the lab appears to have known about the purported wrongdoing for more than a decade. During an oral argument in Philadelphia, a three-judge panel probed the now-defunct Atlanta-based lab's position that it didn't know it had Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act grounds to sue until a Tiversa whistleblower came forth in 2014, and that the four-year time limit for civil RICO claims should have been tolled until then. But the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS