Pharmacy Giants Fueled Opioid Crisis, Ohio Jury Finds

By Jeff Overley and Cara Salvatore (November 23, 2021, 1:40 PM EST) -- Pharmacy giants CVS Health, Walgreens and Walmart were found liable Tuesday for contributing to an opioid abuse epidemic in two Ohio counties, the first time a jury has weighed in on a controversial legal theory at the heart of similar suits nationwide.

"We won against all," Frank L. Gallucci III of Plevin & Gallucci Co., counsel for the northeastern Ohio counties of Lake and Trumbull, told Law360 just after the jury announced its verdict on Tuesday afternoon.

The Carl B. Stokes U.S. Courthouse in Cleveland, Ohio, hosted the first trial exploring allegations that large pharmacy chains fueled the opioid crisis. (Cara Salvatore...

