Class Cert. Granted In Orthodontic Pacifier False Ad Suit

By Mike Curley (November 18, 2021, 12:53 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has granted certification to two classes in a suit alleging Newell Brands Inc. and Nuk USA LLC misled consumers about their "orthodontic" pacifiers promoting dental health, saying the claims in the suit are best served by the class action process. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Ronald A. Guzman certified two classes, one for all purchasers of the pacifiers and one for those who purchased the pacifiers for children two years or older. While the lead plaintiffs had initially asked for certification of classes for purchasers "in the State of Illinois or any state with...

