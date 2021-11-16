Apple's $100M Antitrust Deal With Developers Gets Initial Nod

By Lauren Berg (November 16, 2021, 10:44 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday gave the initial green light to a deal requiring Apple to pay app developers $100 million and make developer-friendly changes to its App Store policy to resolve a putative antitrust class action claiming Apple monopolizes the market for software distributed on its devices. About two weeks after indicating her likely approval, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers — who is presiding over a group of antitrust cases against Apple by consumers, developers and Epic Games — preliminarily approved the deal, finding it to be fair and the relief for the class to be adequate. It follows after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS