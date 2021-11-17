Teva, Cooper Cos. Must Face All Claims In Paragard IUD MDL

By Mike Curley (November 17, 2021, 2:09 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge won't throw out claims by a group of women alleging the Paragard birth control device was defective, rejecting all of Teva Pharmaceuticals and The Cooper Companies' arguments for dismissing what they called a "shotgun" pleading. In a 31-page order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May said that while the amended master complaint in the multidistrict litigation has some traits in common with a shotgun pleading, it nonetheless is sufficient to put Teva and Cooper on notice of their alleged wrongdoing, noting that both companies have shown in their briefs that they are "perfectly capable of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS