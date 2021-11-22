3 Cases Could Influence Electric Vehicle SPAC Litigation

By Anthony Alden, Daniel Mach and Ian Weiss (November 22, 2021, 3:15 PM EST) -- The market for electric vehicles, or EVs, is growing rapidly as unprecedented numbers of EV-related startups come on line, incumbent auto original equipment manufacturers increasingly bet on EV products and political will builds behind efforts to inject billions of dollars into the EV space.[1] New EV companies have increasingly been taking detours around the conventional initial public offering process by instead going public through investment vehicles known as special purpose acquisition companies. These developments will likely lead to a rise in EV-related SPAC litigation, particularly arising out of EV companies' efforts to attract investors with bold visions of the green roads...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS