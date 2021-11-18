Va. Order Gives Tribes More Power Over State Permits

By Clark Mindock (November 18, 2021, 5:30 PM EST) -- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a sweeping executive order Thursday requiring the commonwealth to consult with local Native American tribes in the permitting process, moving the state toward becoming the first in the nation where permits can be denied if affected tribes don't give their consent. The executive order requires formal consultation with federally recognized tribal nations in Virginia when evaluating state permits for projects that might impact tribal environmental, historic or cultural resources — a move that brings the state in line with federal processes and 13 other states that already require that form of consultation. But the Virginia order takes...

