Ga. Buyers Get Second Shot At False Ad Claim Against Graco

By Morgan Conley (November 19, 2021, 2:28 PM EST) -- Georgia buyers of Graco Inc. car booster seats got an opportunity to revive their claims the company violated state false advertising law after a federal judge agreed one of the named plaintiffs properly notified Graco they intended to sue under the statute. U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May on Thursday granted a request for the court to reconsider dismissing Peach State buyers' Georgia's Fair Business Practices Act claim with prejudice and agreed to instead dismiss it without prejudice. The ruling clears the way for the buyers' amended complaint to support their GFBPA claim based on the actions of a different Georgia...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS