Ga. Buyers Get Second Shot At False Ad Claim Against Graco

By Morgan Conley (November 19, 2021, 2:28 PM EST) -- Georgia buyers of Graco Inc. car booster seats got an opportunity to revive their claims the company violated state false advertising law after a federal judge agreed one of the named plaintiffs properly notified Graco they intended to sue under the statute.

U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May on Thursday granted a request for the court to reconsider dismissing Peach State buyers' Georgia's Fair Business Practices Act claim with prejudice and agreed to instead dismiss it without prejudice. The ruling clears the way for the buyers' amended complaint to support their GFBPA claim based on the actions of a different Georgia...

