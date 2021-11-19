Real Estate Rumors: Wells, G4 Capital, One Real Estate

By Andrew McIntyre (November 19, 2021, 7:21 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo Bank has lent $40.78 million for a Lake Park, Florida, industrial project, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The loan to a venture of Atlanta-based Ridgeline Property Group, Los Angeles firm American Realty Advisors and Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Mitchell Property Realty is for 1600 Silver Beach Road, where the venture plans to build 380,000 square feet of industrial space across four buildings, according to the report. G4 Capital Partners has lent $284 million to Fortis Property Group for a 33-story Brooklyn, New York, condo project, Commercial Observer reported Friday. The loan is for Olympia Dumbo, and plans call...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS